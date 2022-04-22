Upcoming Sonos affordable soundbar leaks, expected to cost $249

If you’ve long admired Sonos and wanted to fill your ears with its sound, this leak is for you. It’s no secret how good Sonos is, but that quality comes at a price. However, a forthcoming product leaked by The Verge looks to change that.

It doesn’t have an official name right now, but it’s being referred to as S36, or by its codename, “Fury.” S36 is an upcoming soundbar from Sonos that is expected to cost $249. That’s still a decent spend, but it’ll be easily the most affordable Sonos soundbar by some margin.

The Verge has put together some 3D renders of what S36 is going to look like based on their first-hand experience with live product images. It looks like being the company’s most compact soundbar as well as the most affordable at 100mm narrower than the Sonos Beam (Gen 2). With that and the lower price comes reduced hardware, with just less drivers inside. But it also looks to omit far-field microphones, so there’s no voice assistant support coming on this smart speaker.

It’s also not expected to ship with Dolby Atmos, with Sonos positioning the S36 as a soundbar purely for home entertainment. The leak goes on to detail that there doesn’t appear to be an HDMI connection on the S36 either, only optical audio, which would limit it to surround sound. Sonos is also reported to expect its customers to want to use a pair of these in conjunction with the Sonos Arc, so will be selling a vertical mount as well.

As for when we can expect to see this, the report suggests June 7. Sonos declined to comment and hasn’t revealed any official information, so the usual caveats to leaks apply. While it might not be one specifically for fans of smart speakers, at $249 it would surely be a hit and one of the more affordable ways into the Sonos ecosystem.

Source: The Verge