Sonos announces significant price hikes for some of its products

Sonos has announced significant price hikes for large swathes of its product portfolio. Citing supply chain issues, it’s likely that the global chip shortage has had some part to play in the rising prices. As the company struggles to produce enough units, price hikes can often be necessary to cover the production costs for fewer units being sold. In this case, though, the price hikes range from a $10 increase for the Roam to an extra $100 for the company’s Arc soundbar. The increases will be going into effect on September 12th, and are a result of promises made to investors by the company.

In a statement to The Verge, the company said it’s “always assessing market dynamics — including demand, supply chain, component costs and the competitive landscape.” During its earnings call is where Sonos cited supply and demand factors influencing its decision to raise prices. With the global chip shortage showing no signs of clearing up any time soon, Sonos seemingly had no choice but to raise its prices for the foreseeable future. Not every product will have its prices raised, and the table below outlines the changes across the Sonos range of products.

Product Current price Price as of 9/12 Price increase Product Current price Price as of 9/12 Price increase One $199.00 $219.00 $20.00 One SL $179.00 $199.00 $20.00 Five $499.00 $549.00 $50.00 Roam $169.00 $179.00 $10.00 Move $399.00 $399.00 $0.00 Arc $799.00 $899.00 $100.00 Sub $699.00 $749.00 $50.00 Port $449.00 $449.00 $0.00 Amp $649.00 $699.00 $50.00 Boost $99.00 $99.00 $0.00

Most products have no change or a small change, but in the case of the Five, Sub, Amp, and Arc, there are some pretty big price hikes. Given that those price hikes are only a few days away as well, consumers don’t have a whole lot of time to decide whether or not they want to pick up one of these devices at their lower current prices.

Sonos has been embroiled in legal battles with Google recently, with a judge recently ruling that Google violated some of its wireless audio patents. It’s also worth mentioning that Sonos earlier this year demanded legal action against Google in order to force voice assistant interoperability on smart speakers. The audio manufacturer has developed a technology that allows the concurrent use of multiple voice assistants on smart speakers, which Google prohibits. If Sonos manages to force Google to adopt voice interoperability on smart speakers, we could see speakers from third-party manufacturers with both Google Assistant and Alexa enabled at the same time.

Featured image: Sonos Roam