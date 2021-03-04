Sonos prepares a more portable speaker with a wireless charging dock

Sonos is reportedly preparing a new portable speaker set to be released this spring. The speaker, called Sonos Roam, will be smaller in size compared to the Sonos Move, and retail for around $169.

According to The Verge, Sonos Roam is expected to resemble the UE Boom, one of the market’s more popular portable Bluetooth speaker options. It will allegedly measure in at 6.5 x 2.5 x 2.5 inches and weigh around a pound. Like the Sonos Move, the Sonos Roam will support an optional charging dock that will be sold separately for $49.

The Sonos Roam will run on the company’s S2 platform that was introduced last year, and feature support for audio over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The portable speaker is also said to be able to link with other Sonos speakers in your home for multi-room playback, and stereo pair with another Roam when in Wi-Fi mode.

Image: The Verge

Like the Sonos Move, Sonos Roam will include support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s AirPlay 2. The Verge claims the Roam’s battery life is expected to be around 10 hours on a full charge. Meanwhile, the device will be fully waterproof, so you can listen by the pool without worry.

The Verge’s report comes after Sonos confirmed it would announce a new product on March 9, with plans to launch the Roam on April 20. A device resembling the Roam recently popped up in an FCC filing, suggesting today’s report is the real deal.

The Sonos Move was an exciting product that saw the company move outside of the home. But the portable speaker was rather large and retailed for $399, making it more expensive than much of the competition.

When the Sonos Roam becomes available, the report claims it will be offered in the company’s patented black and white, with no word on if it’ll be offered in other colors.