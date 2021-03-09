The Sonos Roam is the company’s most portable smart speaker yet

After a last-minute leak, Sonos has announced a new speaker that’s affordable and portable. The Roam is small and light enough to fit into a purse or backpack, and advanced enough to seamlessly integrate with Sonos’s expansive lineup of home audio devices.

Shipping on April 20 for $169, the Sonos Roam measures in at 6.61 x 2.44 x 2.36 inches and weighs 0.95 pounds, making it much more portable than the Sonos Move, which was the company’s first stab at a battery-powered speaker. The size and price means the Sonos Roam can easily be transported around town, whether you’re having a picnic at the park or sunbathing at the beach.

Like other Sonos products, the Roam supports a simultaneous connection to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and can easily connect to your existing Sonos setup. The company said the Roam can intelligently connect to your home setup through WiFi and then automatically re-pair with your mobile phone via Bluetooth. The speaker also supports a new feature called Sound Swap, which will switch the music to the nearest speaker in your system.

Images: Sonos

The Sonos Roam works with the Sonos app and supports more than 100 streaming services, including Sonos Radio. The portable speaker also supports Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s AirPlay 2. In addition, the Roam supports Sonos’s Automatic Trueplay feature over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, meaning the speaker will always tune itself no matter what environment it’s in.

Sonos claims the Roam will get up to 10 hours of continuous playback on a single charge, and up to 10 days of battery life when not in use. Similar to the Move, the Roam can be placed on a magnetic wireless charger, which Sonos is selling separately for $49. The company said the portable speaker is dust and water resistant, with an IP67 rating. That means you can take the device to the pool.

The Roam comes in both black and white and is available for pre-order now.