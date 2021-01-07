Sony’s 2021 Bravia TVs run Google TV and support all HDMI 2.1 features

Sony is kicking off 2021 with a new Bravia TV lineup that should make PlayStation 5 owners very happy. There are five new Sony TVs, including a set that supports 8K. Unfortunately, the company didn’t announce specific pricing or availability.

The 2021 Sony TV line includes:

Z9J Master Series 8K (Full-array LCD) 85-inch 75-inch

A90J Master Series 4K (OLED) 83-inch 65-inch 55-inch

A80J 4K (OLED) 77-inch 65-inch 55-inch

X95J 4K (Full-array LCD) 85-inch 75-inch 65-inch

X90J 4K (Full-array LCD) 100-inch 75-inch 65-inch 55-inch 50-inch



The good news is the five Sony TVs support all HDMI 2.1 features out of the box, which means PlayStation 5 (and Xbox Series X) owners can take advantage of things like 4K at 120Hz. Sony got some flak last year ahead of the PS5’s launch, because two TVs that were deemed “Ready for PlayStation 5” were, in fact, not quite ready. In addition to 4K 120, the TV supports variable refresh rate (VRR), auto low latency mode (ALLM), and enhanced audio return channel (eARC).

The Sony TVs are powered by a new Cognitive Processor XR chip.

“While conventional artificial intelligence (AI) can only detect and analyze picture elements like color, contrast and detail individually, the new processor can cross-analyze an array of elements at once, just as our brand do,” Sony said in a press release. “By doing so, each element is adjusted to its best final outcome, in conjunction with each other, so everything is synchronized and lifelike—something that conventional AI cannot achieve.”

The XR processor also offers an improved sound experience, Sony said. A feature called “Sound-from-Picture Reality” can “align the position of the sound with the images on the screen to offer a uniquely lifelike experience.”

These features won’t just be good for playing games, but watching content, too. Sony’s new TV lineup comes equipped with Google TV. Google previously said that Google TV would replace Android TV’s UI, and we’re now starting to see that happen.

Speaking of watching TV, Sony said two of its Master Series TVs (8K LCD and 4K OLED) include a sensor that can adjust the white balance based on the color temperature of the ambient light in the room. Sony also said that its A90J Master Series OLED features brighter output than previous Sony OLEDs thanks to an aluminum heat shield attached to the panel.

All of the new Sony TVs also support Dolby Vision HDR and feature adjustable legs, so you can make adjustments based on your current setup.