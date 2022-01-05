Sony’s 2022 Bravia XR TV lineup includes new Mini LED TVs and the world’s first QD-OLED 4K TV

Sony is one of the biggest TV manufacturers out there and at CES 2022, the Japanese giant is taking the opportunity to showcase a new lineup of Mini LED and OLED TVs. Sony’s 2022 Bravia XR lineup sees the company finally jumping the Mini LED TV bandwagon with the Master series Z9K and X95K series while also introducing one of the first QD-OLED TVs.

Starting with the X95K and Z9K series, these are Sony’s first Mini LED TVs. The Z9K series offers 8K resolution in 75-inch and 85-inch sizes while the X95K delivers 4K in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes. TVs come equipped with the new Bravia XR Processor which uses Sony’s in-house local dimming algorithm to control thousands of Mini LEDs, delivering increased brightness, high dynamic range, deep blacks, and vivid colors. Sony says its Mini LEDs don’t suffer from blooming — a common effect on Mini LEDs in which there’s a visible halo around bright highlights on a black background. Sony says its XR Backlight Master Drive algorithms ensure there’s almost no flare or halo around highlights. The Mini LEDs offer variable refresh rates up to 120Hz for smooth visuals and deliver exceptional sound thanks to the company’s Acoustic Multi-Audio system. Both the X95K and Z9K series run Google TV out of the box.

Sony has also announced the world’s first QD-OLED TV called the Bravia XR A95K. While Sony’s current OLED TVs use panels from LG Display, the new A95K model features a display made by Samsung Display. QD-OLED (quantum dot organic light emitting diode) is a hybrid display technology that combines the best of OLED and QLED. This allows QD-OLED to achieve deep black levels, vibrant colors, and higher brightness output compared to existing OLED panels. Similar to Mini LEDs, the A95K QD-OLED also supports variable refresh rate (VRR), content upscaling up to 4K, and runs Google TV out-of-the-box. The TV comes with a unique stand that lets the user mount the TV in the “front position” for the most immersive experience and “back position” which lets you set the TV close to a wall.

Finally, Sony has also refreshed the entry-level OLED lineup with the introduction of the A90K and A80K lineups. The A90K series comes in 42-inch and 48-inch sizes while the A80K line will be available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch sizes.

Sony hasn’t detailed the exact pricing and availability of the 2022 Bravia XR TVs.