Sony BRAVIA XR A80K $1098 $1800 Save $702 The Sony BRAVIA XR A80K is one of the best Google-powered OLED TVs you can buy. It offers great picture and audio quality, along with some noteworthy features for gamers, too. Best of all, it's now priced at an all-time low, making it one of the best TV deals available right now. $1098 at Amazon

If you're looking for an absolute beast of a smart TV, Sony's 55-inch BRAVIA XR A80K series is going to be it. This is one of the best OLED TVs, featuring amazing colors, robust audio, and a fantastic menu interface that is backed by Google TV. Although this TV typically comes in priced at $1,800, during Amazon's Prime Day sales event, you're going to get a massive discount that knocks over $700 off, bringing the price down by 39% for a limited time. If you're not a current Prime member and want to take advantage of this deal, be sure to sign up for the free 30-day trial.

What's great about the Sony BRAVIA XR A80K?

When it comes to this specific model on sale, you're going to get a large 55-inch 4K OLED panel with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. You can expect excellent colors and contrast thanks to Sony's optimizations to the panel like XR OLED Contrast Pro technology and XR Triluminos Pro. In addition, the BRAVIA XR A80K series also offers support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and also Acoustic Surface Audio+.

With Google TV, you get a sophisticated and seamless menu system that's constantly being improved and updated, with access to apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and more. In addition to streaming apps, you can also access some of your favorite smartphone apps on the TV like games, web browsers, and more, which can be downloaded and installed.

Overall, this TV is one of the best available, not only because of its performance through its visual and audio capabilities but also because of its powerful and robust menu system supported by Google TV. This TV has an MSRP that sits around $1,800, and is now being dropped to just $1,098, which is a hefty 39% off during Amazon's Prime Day sales event. So if you've been looking to get yourself a new TV, make sure to grab this deal while you still can.