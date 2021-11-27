Save $300 on the Sony Bravia X90J 65-inch 4K LED Google TV with this Cyber Monday deal

Sony is one of the most renowned brands in the TV industry. If you want a good quality TV that will last you a long time, Sony is surely the way to go. A Sony TV generally costs more than a lesser-known brand, but the extra premium is well worth it when you consider the picture quality that you get. Thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals though, you don’t even have to pay the extra premium since the Sony Bravia 65-inch X90J 4K LED TV is cheaper by $300 and is now retailing for $1,199. If you’re looking for a large TV that has good picture quality and comes with the latest Google TV interface, you surely shouldn’t miss out on this deal.

Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K LED TV The Sony Bravia XR X90J Series 4K TV is an excellent option if you want a large-screen TV that has great picture quality. It also comes with the latest Google TV interface which is a bonus. View at Best Buy

Sony has multiple categories and ranges in its TV lineup and this particular TV belongs to the Bravia XR series. It’s a 4K LED TV with full-array LEDs. Given that the display panel is 65-inches big, it’s plenty of screen real-estate to fill up a big room. Sony’s display panels are regarded as some of the best in the industry so you don’t have to worry about general issues that you may face with some other TVs like backlight bleed or dead pixels. Moreover, you get Google’s new and revamped UI with this TV which makes it more mdern.

The bezels around the display itself are quite narrow which should give you an immersive experience. As mentioned earlier, this particular X90J TV retails for $1,499 generally but thanks to Cyber Monday, it’s down to $1,200 which makes it a great pick in our opinion. If you were looking to buy a 65-inch TV around the price of $1,000, we would suggest slightly increasing your budget since the additional $200 would be well worth your money.

You can check out more such TV and Home Audio deals for Cyber Monday, along with PC and gaming deals too if you’re interested in those categories.