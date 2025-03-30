Sony BRAVIA 7 QLED TV $1198 $1999 Save $801 The Sony BRAVIA 7 Smart TV is a 65-inch QLED monitor, delivering vibrant colors like no other. Best of all, it’s currently 40% off. $1198 at Amazon

Finding a TV that fits your needs can be incredibly tough. From finding one that offers the ultimate visual experience, is optimized for both your late-night binge-watching and gaming sessions, has a well-designed user interface, and most importantly, won't cut a massive hole through your wallet, the search can feel overwhelming. Add the endless options on the market, most with similar specs, and the decision becomes even more difficult.

Sony is no stranger to high-quality displays, and its 2024 Bravia 7 is one of the best options out there. The best part? Thanks to the Amazon Spring Sale, its price has dropped from nearly $2,000 to $1,198,slashing $800 off the original price.

What's great about the Sony Bravia 7 QLED smart TV?

Now, since the Bravia 7 is a 2024 model, you might be wondering if it’s the right choice for you. To start, it's Sony's newest mainstream QLED smart TV at the time of writing. The 65-inch display is powered by the same XR processor as the newer (and much pricier) Bravia 9, allowing you to experience picture quality with incredible color, contrast and clarity.

If you're looking for a TV purely for your weekend binge sessions, there's simply no better display than the Bravia 7. Since it's a smart TV, you’ll have access to all your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Crunchyroll, Apple TV, and more.

Additionally, it supports Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, Atmos, and DTS X, ensuring a truly cinematic experience right from your living room. Plus, with built-in AirPlay 2 support, you can effortlessly stream content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Beyond entertainment, the Bravia 7 is also one of the best options for gaming. It features a 120Hz refresh rate, a low-latency Game Mode, and PlayStation-exclusive features like HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, making your gaming sessions smoother and more immersive.

If this isn’t quite what you’re looking for, or you’re simply in the mood to add more to your cart while Amazon’s biggest deals are live, be sure to check out seven must-see discounts in the Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025. Either way, with the Spring Sale ending soon, don’t wait too long—deals like this don’t come around every day.