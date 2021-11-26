The 65-inch Sony A8H is selling for just $1,799 as a part of Black Friday sale

If you are on the market for a new television, Sony A8H, which is among the best Android TVs, is selling for a significant discount on Best Buy as a part of its Black Friday sale. The retailer is offering the 65-inch model of the TV for just $1,799, down from the MSRP of $2,499.99. The A8H is a 4K OLED TV and has gotten rave reviews.

The Sony A8H is a 2020 model, and it features an exceptional design with thin bezels and solid build quality. In addition, thanks to its OLED panel, the television offers a near-infinite contrast ratio, excellent viewing angles, and perfect blacks. It also uses Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio technology, enabling the TV screen to act as a speaker. So you get an immersive and cinematic experience.

Like all Android TV models, the A8H supports Google Assistant, but Sony has also packed Alexa support. Additionally, you get Chromecast and Apple AirPlay support for casting content.

Although there is no HDR10+ support, you do get HDR10 and Dolby Vision, which will give you access to a ton of high dynamic range content on streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video, and Blu-Ray discs. In addition, the Sony A8H is a Netflix Recommended TV, so you will get the best experience of watching Netflix content on it.

The Sony television also has a decent selection of gaming-related features, and you get low input lag and fast response time. Unfortunately, it lacks HDMI 2.1 ports, so next-generation gaming features are not available.

