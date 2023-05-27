Sony WH-1000XM5 $348 $400 Save $52 Sony makes some of the best audio products in the world, and the WH-1000XM5 headset comes with a new, sleeker design, even better audio, improved ANC with eight microphones and two processors, and 30 hours of battery life. It's expensive, but it offers a fantastic experience. $348 at Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM4 $198 $280 Save $82 Sony makes some of the best audio products in the world, and the WF-1000XM4 earbuds are in an elite category with their compact design, incredible sound, and great ANC. It's a pricey investment, but it offers a fantastic experience that's hard to match. $198 at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 ($121 off) Sony WH-1000XM4 $278 $350 Save $72 Sony makes some of the best audio products in the world, and the WH-1000XM4 headphones provide excellent comfort, paired with a premium look, that not only sounds good but can also eliminate external noise with its great ANC. Overall, it provides a fantastic experience that goes unmatched. $278 at Amazon

Sony's been making some excellent audio products over the past few years, taking the top spot for best headphones, and offering an excellent assortment of excellent earbuds. While you get premium quality, a great design, and incredible audio features, this all doesn't come cheap, and usually requires spending big bucks. Luckily, we're getting some incredible pricing on some of Sony's best personal audio products, with the WH-1000XM5, WH-1000XM4, and WF-1000XM4 seeing heavy discounts. In addition, Sony's also dropped its prices on some other earbuds and headphones, which means there's going to something for everyone.

Remember, these deals are for a limited time, so if you've been thinking about getting yourself some amazing earbuds or headphones, now's your chance. If you're looking for something else, be sure to check out some of the other great audio products we've found on promotion in our Memorial Day sales roundup.