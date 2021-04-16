Sony launches its first 32-inch Bravia TV in India powered by Android TV

Sony has announced a new smart TV in India powered by Google’s Android TV platform. The Sony Bravia 32W830 is the smallest Android TV with support for Google Assistant offered by Sony. But at the same time, it is also one of the most expensive 32-inch smart televisions on the market, priced at ₹31,900. The Sony 32W830 features support for Google Assistant, so you can give voice commands via the included remote control or using any compatible smart speaker. While there is no confirmation regarding the version of Android, there is, however, support for Google Chromecast built-in for casting video or audio via a compatible device.

This is an HD-ready television with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, which is fairly low considering the competition, but specifications suggest that the TV can go up to 1080p 60Hz via the HDMI port. Sony also says that the TV has support for HDR, including HDR10 and HLG formats. On top of that, you also get Sony’s X-Reality Pro picture processing technology, and X-Protection Pro ensures that the TV lasts long. As for the I/O, you get three HDMI ports, two USB ports, a 3.5mm audio output, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.2. Other features include HDMI ARC support, stereo speakers with rated 20W of audio output with Dolby Audio, and 16GB of internal storage for apps and data.

Compared to the variety of smart TVs available in India from brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, Vu, and even new entrants like Realme and OnePlus, Sony’s offering is definitely overpriced. However, it seems that the company is relying on its premium picture panel quality and its fairly reliable after-sales networks in the country. Apart from the resolution, the Sony Bravia 32W830 is a well-packed Android smart TV, and has the potential to appeal to users who want a premium experience but on a smaller screen size.