It can be tough shopping for a TV when there are just so many good options. The marketplace is extremely crowded in 2024, and be that as it may, Sony is still one of the top brands to go with if you're looking to get some of the best performance and features. With that said, if you're looking to buy a top-end TV, OLED is going to be the way to go, and we think the Sony Bravia 8 is going to be right up your alley.

Not only does this TV look good when it's sitting in your living room, but it also packs a ton of features. And while it has an original retail price of $2,800, it can now be had for far less, with a special discount that knocks the price down by $800, costing $1,998 for a limited time. Now, this price isn't cheap by any means, but this is the lowest price we've seen on this model, which makes it the perfect time to buy.

What's great about Sony's Bravia 8 OLED smart TV?

The centerpiece of this TV really is going to be all about the performance. OLED provides a whole new world of colors and contrast that just can't be compared with previous generation TVs. Sony takes things a bit further with this technology, utilizing its own XR Contrast Booster and XR Triluminos Pro technology to "precisely" control light output for better colors and black levels. And the image looks this good from all angles, so no matter where you're sitting, you're always going to get an excellent viewing experience.

Sound is also an important part of the experience, which is why the Bravia 8 employs technology that allows you to get fully immersed, with the whole TV panel acting as a speaker, channeling sound around you, so that you can really enjoy your favorite shows and movies in a whole new way. You can always seamlessly add more speakers to the setup as well, further heightening the experience. Of course, since this is a smart TV, you'll also have easy access to all your favorite streaming services.

Sony even has its own streaming service and will even throw in five free movies of your choice to keep, along with 12 months of unlimited access to a curated selection of 100 movies. Also, this wouldn't be a modern TV if there wasn't a personal assistant attached, and the Bravia 8 puts Google Assistant to good use, providing voice controls that make the TV easier to navigate without a physical remote. You can also easily stream all your content from your phone with Chromecast and AirPlay 2 support.

This really is just one of those TVs that does it all, providing one of the best visual and audio experiences. Of course, as mentioned before, it doesn't come cheap, but for now, you can score a really good discount that knocks $800 off its original price if you're quick. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long. If you're still on the fence, we also recommend checking out this awesome OLED TV by LG.