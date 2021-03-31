Sony Bravia X80J and Bravia XR A90J are the first TVs with Google TV that you can buy right away

With the launch of the new Chromecast last year, Google introduced a special version of Android TV called Google TV. Google had stressed that it is a custom UX solution that would focus on content discovery and content aggregation that is built on top of Android TV, kind of like an alternative to PatchWall and OxygenPlay. To date, Google TV was only available with the latest Chromecast device, but it is finally expanding to television sets. As promised, Sony’s new Bravia series with Google TV are now available for purchase in the US.

The new Sony Bravia X80J comes at a starting price of $749 for the 43-inch model and goes to $1699 for the 75-inch model (via 9to5Google). There is also the high-end Bravia A90J series that comes with an OLED panel available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 83-inch models. Pricing for these starts at $2,999 although Sony hasn’t confirmed how much the 83-inch model would cost.

The Bravia X80J series features standard LCD panels with 4K resolution, with support for HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision. They feature Sony’s 4K HDR Processor X1 along with 4K X-Reality PRO clarity enhancement. These TVs come with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and for audio, there are two 10W speakers with support for Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos.

The Bravia A90J series on the other hand comes with OLED panels which means you can expect better contrast and punchier colors. Alongside all the enhancements available on the X80J, the A90J supports a 120Hz refresh rate along with HDMI 2.1, making it the perfect companion for the Sony PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X|S. This series also offers better audio thanks to the dual actuators and subwoofers.

Only limited models under the Bravia X80J and Bravia A90J are currently available for purchase online via Best Buy. But we are expecting more models to arrive soon. Orders are expected to start shipping as soon as April 1.

Sony Bravia X80J The new Sony Bravia X80J series comes with a 4K LCD panel and runs on the new Google TV platform. Buy at Best Buy