Sony Bravia X75 4K television series powered by Android TV launched in India

After announcing its smallest and most affordable television in India powered by Google’s Android TV platform, Sony has now introduced the Bravia X75 series. Featuring a 43-inch and 50-inch model, the new Bravia X75 offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range (HDR) support.

Both the 43-inch and 50-inch models feature Sony’s X1 4K processor that is said to help cut noise and boost detail. With the Live Color feature, Sony says that customers can expect a lifelike picture experience with natural colors with no smudging or dulling. It also expands colors adding more vividness and liveliness to your content. The X75 series also comes with 4K X-Reality PRO that helps in efficiently upscaling 2K and Full HD content to 4K resolution. Both the TVs support HDR10 and HLG formats for high dynamic range content.

For audio, the Bravia X75 comes with Open Baffle Speaker with support for Dolby Audio. Sony also markets its X-Protection PRO technology that is said to help the TV last long. It ensures that the television lasts long with superior dust and humidity protection. These TVs also pass the highest standards of Sony’s lightning tests, which means they are safeguarded from lightning strikes and power surges.

With support for Google Voice Assistant, the Android TV platform offers a large library of apps including popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. There is built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity as well as Chromecast support. In terms of I/O, the televisions feature three HDMI ports (support for ARC) and two USB ports, along with an ethernet port, digital audio outputs, and a standard 3.5mm audio out port.

Pricing and Availability

The newly launched Bravia X75 series will be available for ₹59,990 (~$795) for the 43-inch model and ₹72,990 (~$970) for the 50-inch model. Customers can buy either of them via Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India starting today.