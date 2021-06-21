Sony’s excellent Bravia X90H 4K120 TV gets a superb deal for Prime Day

Sony makes good TVs and they also make excellent TVs. The X90 series from Sony falls in the latter category, marking itself as one of the premier choices in the company’s LCD TV lineup. Now, this excellent TV is down to $1,800 for its 85″ model, making it one of the top TVs you should be considering purchasing during Prime Day 2021.

Sony Bravia X900H 85 inch 4K Android TV The Sony Bravia X900H is one of the best TV options for next-gen console gaming thanks to 4K 120Hz support through HDMI 2.1, as well as all the features that you come to expect out of a good smart TV. View at Amazon

The Sony X90H (/X900H — seriously Sony, you’re really bad at naming your products) is one of the go-to recommendations for 4K 120fps gaming, thanks to the beautiful high-refresh-rate display and the HDMI 2.1 support. 4K 120fps is not enabled out-of-the-box, but Sony has delivered it through an OTA update, so do connect your TV to the internet after you have purchased it. The Bravia X90 series makes it to our recommended Best TVs and Best Android TVs list, and while the latest TV is the Bravia X90J in 2021, the Bravia X90H from 2020 is no slouch either. The Bravia X90H in its 65″ avatar was on sale on Black Friday 2020 for $1,000, and this deal on the 85″ variant is as good as it will get for this TV.

I recently purchased the Sony Bravia X80H for myself, and while there is no formal review, I find the TV to be an excellent purchase decision. The Bravia X80H misses out on HDMI 2.1 and consequently 4K120 gaming, but I am still very happy with the panel and the rest of the TV package. The Bravia X90H is a step up from my purchase and the go-to recommendation, and a few people in the XDA team do have the same TV. We highly recommend this particular TV from Sony.

Something to keep in mind, though — Sony is bad at naming products. There does exist a Sony Bravia X950H too, and that particular lineup does not have 4K120. To avoid confusion and to ensure you get the TV we are recommending, I suggest that you do purchase the TV by following the link presented above.