Sony Bravia X90J 55-inch 4K TV with HDMI 2.1 is now available in India

Sony has launched the Bravia X90J 4K smart TV series in India, starting with the 55-inch model. The highlight feature of the new smart TV series is the inclusion of HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz refresh rate support at 4K resolution with auto low-latency mode and variable refresh rate. This essentially makes the TV the perfect companion for next-generation gaming consoles, including the Sony PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X.

The Bravia XR-55X90J comes with a 55-inch LCD panel with a direct Full Array backlight and a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It supports HDR, HLG, and Dolby Vision. Sony also mentions that the TV comes with technologies to preserve the creator’s intent, including Netflix Calibrated Mode and IMAX Enhanced. The TV also supports 4K upscaling, Sony’s XR Cognitive processor, and picture enhancement technologies like Live Colour, XR Smoothing, XR Triluminos Pro, XR Motion Clarity, and more. For audio, the TV has two 10W speakers with support for Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos. It has a total of four HDMI ports, out of which two support the HDMI 2.1 specification with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), while one of them offers eARC for lossless transfer of high-end audio codecs.

The smart TV runs on the newly introduced Google TV platform, first seen on the Google Chromecast. Essentially it offers all Android TV features with an improved UI, access to all popular streaming services, the Google Play Store, Google Assistant, and even Alexa. The television also features built-in Google Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2 support, and Apple HomeKit support.

Sony has currently only launched the 55-inch model (Bravia XR-55X90J) in the country, which is priced at ₹1,39,990 (~$1915). It will be available today via Sony Centers and various online sellers, including Croma, Reliance Digital, and Amazon India. The company plans to launch the 65-inch and 75-inch models in the country soon.