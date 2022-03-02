Sony rolls out VRR firmware update for its 2021 Bravia XR TV lineup

When Sony launched its 2021 Bravia XR TV lineup in January last year, the company said that it would roll out variable refresh rate (VRR) support to the TVs via a post-launch firmware update. Over a year after making that announcement, Sony has now finally started rolling out VRR support to the TVs.

According to HDTVTest’s Vincent Teoh and posts on the AVS Forum, the update has started rolling out to users in the US, and it adds support for the VRR feature on all models except the X80J, X80CJ, and the X79J. The update also adds a new built-in mic sensitivity setting for models that come with a built-in mic, 4K mirroring and Dolby Atmos support for AirPlay video, and improvements for audio output switching in Quick Settings, along with other minor changes.

BREAKING: Sony has started rolling out the long-awaited VRR firmware update on the company’s 2021 TVs with BRAVIA XR processor. It popped up on my Sony A90J OLED (US model) when I checked for updates on the TV this morning. pic.twitter.com/o58tVPMnV4 — Vincent Teoh (@Vincent_Teoh) March 1, 2022

For the unaware, Sony’s 2021 Bravia XR TV lineup runs Google TV out of the box and supports all HDMI 2.1 features, making them some of the best Android TVs for console gamers. However, due to the lack of variable refresh rate support, gamers would often experience random stuttering due to momentary frame rate changes in demanding games. Now that Sony is finally rolling out variable refresh rate support to the TVs, gamers should see a significant improvement. Sadly, PlayStation 5 owners won’t notice any difference, as Sony is yet to roll out VRR support to the console.

Have you received the VRR firmware update on your 2021 Bravia XR TV? Do you notice a performance difference? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Twitter, AVS Forum

Via: The Verge