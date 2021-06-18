Sony’s Bravia A80J series is now available in India

After launching the Bravia X90J series in India earlier this month, Sony has now launched the Bravia XR A80J series in the region. Much like the Bravia X90J series, the new Bravia A80J series features HDMI 2.1 compatibility and 120Hz refresh rate support at 4K resolution. This makes it one of the best Android TVs for high refresh rate gaming with the Sony PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X.

The first TV in the new Sony Bravia A80J series features a 65-inch 4K OLED display that offers a peak refresh rate of 120Hz, variable refresh rate (VRR) support, an auto low latency mode (ALLM), and e-ARC. It runs Google TV out of the box and, much like other Sony Bravia TVs with Google TV, it features hands-free voice search powered by the Google Assistant. The TV also works seamlessly with Alexa devices, Apple AirPlay 2, and HomeKit.

The Sony Bravia A80J series offers a host of image enhancement features, including XR TRILUMINOS Pro for a 3D color depth effect, XR Motion Clarity to minimize blur, XR OLED Contrast, and Dolby Vision. For audio, the TV packs three 10W speakers and a host of innovative technologies like XR sound position and XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling, and Dolby Atmos support. The TV is also compatible with HDR10 and HLG. For connectivity, the Bravia A80J series features 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, built-in Chromecast, an Ethernet port, an audio out pit, three USB ports, and 4 HDMI ports.

The Sony A80J 65-inch model will retail for ₹299,000, and it will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-Commerce portals starting today. Sony plans to add a 55-inch and a 77-inch model to the lineup later this year. For more details about the new Sony Bravia XR A80J, check out the product page on Sony’s website. If you’re thinking of buying a TV, make sure you check out our list of the best TVs available in the market today.