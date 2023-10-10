Sony INZONE H3 Gaming Headset $58 $100 Save $42 Sony's INZONE H3 budget gaming headset works with both PC and PlayStation 5, and it's among the best in this price range when it comes to audio quality and comfort. $58 at Amazon

Amazon's second Prime Day sale of year is live right now, offering tons of deals across different product categories, including PC gaming accessories. We've already highlighted some solid deals on gaming peripherals, but if you're still looking for a reliable pair of headsets for gaming, then check out the INZONE H3 headset. This budget headset, which usually goes for $100, is down to just $58 right now as a part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Why the INZONE H3 headset for $58 a good deal?

One of the best things about this particular headset is that it's very comfortable to wear. It only weighs around 300 grams, and it also comes with a wide headband that has soft padding for added comfort. You'll want to wear a headset that's comfortable to wear for long hours, and these are perfect for that. Also, in addition to the 3.5mm headphone jack that's attached to it, the INZONE H3 headset also comes with an analog to USB-A adapter, with which you can use it with PC.

Another important thing to note about the INZONE H3 headset is that it sports a retractable boom mic, and it's also Discord certified, meaning you'll have a great experience while using this to chat your friends while gaming. I also like that you can also customize various aspects of the sound and other hardware settings via the InZone hub PC software. It lets you play around the EQ and things like the virtual soundstage feature, so it's pretty neat.

Lastly, the pricing also makes this headset a solid purchase right now, as you get to save more than $40 on it thanks to the Prime Day sale. It's now cheaper than most options highlighted in our best wired gaming headset collection, so be sure to consider it if you're in the market for a new gaming headset.