Whether you're on a long commute using public transportation, out jogging, or just going for a walk, headphones, and earbuds are lifesavers, allowing to relax and immerse yourself in your favorite music, TV shows, and even podcasts. If you've looking to grab a new pair or just need to upgrade your current set, we've uncovered some fantastic deals on some Sony products, knocking up to 37% off. But be sure to check out these deals while they last, because they'll only be around for a limited time.

Sony WH-C520 Wireless Headphones

The Sony WH-C520 are an affordable pair of wireless headphones that are sleek and lightweight, with great sound, and can provide up to 50 hours of playback on a single charge. The swivel design on the cups makes them easy to pack away, and being able to get 1.5 hours of use from a quick three-minute charge is a lifesaver if you ever forget to charge them.

Furthermore, you can also customize the sound of the headphones using the Sony Headphones Connect App. Also with Multipoint connection, you can connect your headphones up to two Bluetooth devices, making it easy and seamless to transition from one device to another. Right now for a limited time, you can pick up these headphones for a steal, coming in way below retail price, costing just $38, which is 38% off.

Sony WH-CH520 $38 $60 Save $22 $38 at Amazon

Sony LinkBuds S Wireless Earbuds

The LinkBuds S are meant to be light and comfortable, so you can enjoy and wear them all day. Despite their compact size, you get great sound and powerful noise-canceling abilities. In addition, if you need to keep tabs on your surroundings, you can always turn on ambient mode to let external noise in. The earbuds provide up to six hours on a single use, and up to 20 hours with included charging case.

Furthermore, if you need to charge up in a hurry, you can get an hour of use from just a five-minute charge. Right now for a limited time, you can save 36% off these earbuds, coming in at $128. Best of all, you can pick them up in three different colors, so you can find the one that suits you best.

Sony Linkbuds S $128 $200 Save $72 $128 at Amazon

Sony offers some solid options when it comes to earbuds and headphones, so regardless of which one you choose, you'll be getting something that's high quality, with great sound, and excellent reliability. While these aren't the best headphones or earbuds on the market right now, they still offer great value and are definitely worth checking out.