Sony may launch a compact smartphone to rival Apple’s iPhone 12 mini

Although Sony may have officially killed off its Xperia “Compact” brand of small form factor flagships, the company has continued to offer a smaller, more handy version of its top-of-the-line flagships over the last couple of years. Following the launch of the last Compact-branded device, the Xperia XZ2 Compact, in 2018, the company launched the Xperia 5 (a smaller version of the Xperia 1) in 2019 and the Xperia 5 II (a smaller version of the Xperia 1 II) in 2020. But both these devices had a much larger footprint than the Xperia XZ2 Compact, making them less suitable alternatives to the recently launched iPhone 12 mini. Thankfully, Sony is reportedly working on bringing back its “Compact” lineup, which will likely offer Android users a better alternative to the iPhone 12 mini.

According to a recent Voice post from renowned leaker OnLeaks, the upcoming Xperia Compact device will be slightly larger than the iPhone 12 mini, measuring in at just 140 x 68.9 x 8.9mm. It will feature a 5.5-inch flat display with a waterdrop-style notch and a chunky bottom bezel. As you can see in the attached renders, the device will feature a dual-camera setup on the back, comprising of a 13MP primary camera and an unspecified secondary camera. It will feature an 8MP selfie shooter over on the front.

The renders further reveal that the upcoming Sony Xperia Compact will include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded within the recessed power button, and a dedicated camera shutter button. The device also looks to have a USB Type-C port at the bottom, along with a single bottom-firing speaker.

As of now, it isn’t clear if Sony will actually revive the “Compact” branding with this device or not. It also isn’t clear if the device will feature the latest flagship processor from Qualcomm. We’ll update this post as soon as we have more details about the upcoming device.