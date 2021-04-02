Sony confirms a launch event for April 14, could unveil Xperia 1 III and Xperia 10 III

Sony may not be one of the top-selling smartphone brands in the world, but the company is still making some solid phones. Even more importantly, despite the less than stellar sales and fierce competition from all around, the company is still sticking around — unlike LG, which could quit the smartphone game forever. Instead of competing with the likes of Samsung and Xiaomi in every market at every possible price bracket, the Japanese smartphone maker has relegated its focus on key markets and is only releasing premium mid-range and flagship offerings nowadays. The last proper flagship from the company, the Xperia 1 II, was launched in February last year. We have been hearing rumors about Sony’s next flagship since January, and it looks like it could be just around the corner.

Sony has quietly updated the banner on its YouTube channel (via Droid-Life), which confirms an Xperia product announcement taking place later this month. The online launch event is scheduled for April 14 and will kick off at 16:30 JST and 9:30 CEST. The event will be live-streamed on the company’s YouTube channel. Although Sony hasn’t officially confirmed what it will be launching at this event, rumors have it the company will unveil the Xperia 1 III flagship and the Xperia 10 III.

As per prominent Weibo leaker Zacckbucks, the Sony Xperia 1 III will feature a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 chipset, a triple camera array featuring a 64MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a periscope lens with “Cyber-shot“ lossless zoom capabilities, 12GB RAM, a 5,000mAh battery and 65W fast charging support.

Not much is known about the Xperia 10 III. However, a leak from Steve Hemmerstoffer earlier in January revealed that the device could sport a 6.0-inch flat display, a triple camera array, dual speakers, a 3.5mm jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Featured image: Xperia 1 III leaked render from OnLeaks