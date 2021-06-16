Sony will reportedly debut a new PlayStation VR headset late next year

Following the launch of the PlayStation 5, Sony debuted a host of new accessories for the gaming console. These included the new DualSense controller charging station, Pulse 3D wireless headset, a media remote controller, and an HD camera. Earlier this year, the company showcased new VR controllers for the PS5 as well, but it revealed no information about a new VR headset. Soon after that, we saw the first leak about the next-gen VR headset, which revealed that it would offer a resolution of 4000 x 2040 pixels, eye-tracking capabilities, and haptic feedback support. But the leak didn’t include any details about a possible release date.

At the time, we had hoped that Sony would debut the new VR headset during the holiday season later this year. But a new report from Bloomberg suggests that the next-gen PlayStation VR headset will debut towards the end of next year. The report states:

“One important holdout remains: Sony Group Corp. plans to use Samsung Display Co. OLED panels in its next-generation PlayStation VR goggles, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The Japanese console giant sold more than 5 million units of the original PS VR, launched in 2016, and is aiming to release the successor in the holiday period next year, the people said, asking not to be named discussing internal plans.”

While the report doesn’t reveal much else about the upcoming PlayStation VR headset, previous leaks suggest that it will feature a USB Type-C connection and cameras to track the position of the new VR controllers. Rumors also suggest that the next-gen VR headset will utilize its eye-tracking capabilities to simulate how human eyes perceive the world. It will reportedly track the user’s eyes to keep the image sharp wherever they’re looking and blur the parts in their peripheral vision. This will likely offer users a more immersive experience and reduce strain on the console.

At the moment, we have no additional information about the upcoming PlayStation VR headset. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more.