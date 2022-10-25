Several months back, Sony revealed its LinkBuds S earbuds. The earbuds offered a unique design and excellent set of features and came in an amazing trio of earth-tone colors. Today, Sony is launching a new color variant that comes in Earth Blue, and it is also made from recycled water bottle materials. In addition to the new product, Sony is also adding multi-point connection support to its LinkBuds and LinkBuds S.

As you can probably see from the image, the new Earth Blue LinkBuds S earbuds offer a unique look, featuring a creamy blue color that is highlighted with light swirls. It's hard to describe, but if it had to be one word, it would be that the new earbuds look like they're made from marble. So how about the LinkBuds S earbuds specifications?

The earbuds are quite light, weighing in at 4.8 grams, and feature active noise-canceling (ANC), as well as transparency mode. As for battery life, the earbuds provide up to six hours of listening on a single charge with ANC on and can do a little more with it off. Of course, you will have a few more charges in the case, with Sony stating that it will offer 20 hours total of listening time.

If you've been in the market for a set of wireless earbuds, the Sony LinkBuds S earbuds might be right for you. They come priced at $199.99 and now are available in four colors: Black, White, Earth Blue, and Desert Sand. If you're specifically looking for the Earth Blue model, you'll want to head to Amazon, but if you want the Desert Sand variant, you'll need to pick them up at Best Buy. If you're confused about what to get, take a look at our guide to find out our picks for the best wireless earbuds currently on the market.

Sony Linkbuds S Sony LinkBuds S The Sony LinkBuds S are currently down to their lowest price yet. View at Amazon

Source: Sony