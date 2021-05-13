Sony announces two new DualSense wireless controllers, to be available next month

Sony’s next-gen controller for the PlayStation 5 is finally getting new color options. The DualSense wireless is currently only available in a white and black dual-tone finish. However, starting next month you can get your hands on the controller in ‘Midnight Black’ and ‘Cosmic Red.’ The announcement comes just a day after Sony enabled the DualSense wireless controller to support PS Remote Play on all Apple devices running on iOS 14.5, and on Macs running macOS Big Sur 11.3.

“Midnight Black features two subtly different shades of black with light grey detailing to reflect how we view space through the night sky, and Cosmic Red offers a striking black and red design inspired by the unique vivid shades of red found throughout the cosmos,” said Isabelle Tomatis Senior Director, PS VR, eSports, Peripherals Marketing and Licensing, SIE in a blog post.

According to Sony, customers can expect these new controllers to be available from retailers globally starting next month. The exact date of availability will vary depending on the region.

Your first look at Cosmic Red and Midnight Black, two upcoming colors for the DualSense wireless controller — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 13, 2021

Ever since the DualSense controller was unveiled, there have been fan-made renders of a black variant floating around the internet, and it seems that Sony is listening to its customers. The Cosmic Red variant, on the other hand, continues to offer a dual-tone finish with a dark red shade on top and black at the bottom, similar to the original white and black combo. These new controllers will offer the same experience as the original including great haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. To learn more about the DualSense controller, make sure you check out our quick preview. While we are just speculating, there is a possibility that Sony will introduce similar colored faceplates for the PS5 console to match these new controllers in the future.

To celebrate the announcement, Sony has said that it will be sharing some insight on how developers are taking advantage of the controller’s unique features. The company has confirmed that it will also do a deep dive into how the developers have implemented haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support on its newest title Returnal, along with insights from other teams working on upcoming PS5 titles.