Sony’s DualSense controller now works with PS Remote Play on Apple devices

May 11, 2021

PS Remote Play started off as a Sony Xperia Z series exclusive, allowing certain devices like the Xperia Z3 to connect to a PlayStation 4 gaming console on the same network and stream console games to the smartphone. You could play either with the DualShock 4 controller or use the on-screen buttons. Remote Play was opened up to all Android and iOS devices back in October 2019, with PlayStation 5 support coming in a year later. But for a good part of 8 months now, users could only use the DualShock 4 controller even if they were streaming off a PlayStation 5. Sony is finally fixing this now with DualSense support for PS Remote Play on Apple devices.

The new DualSense controller that comes with the new Sony PlayStation 5 is now supported on PS Remote Play on all Apple devices running on the latest iOS 14.5 updates, and on Macs running macOS Big Sur 11.3.

As TheVerge found out, the DualSense controller on Apple devices works with adaptive trigger functionality, one of the highlighting features of the new controller. However, there is no haptic feedback, and nor do the microphone, headphone jack and speakers work, all of which can be a little jarring if you are swapping between experiences on the console and an Apple device. Switching devices also requires manually pairing the DualSense all over again, which can get tiring very quickly.

You’ll have to assess if these limitations impact your experience, to see if it is worth switching over to the new controller for Remote Play, or if you’d like to stick with the older PS4 DualShock controller. The Remote Play app is free, so give it a shot if you already have a PlayStation 5.

