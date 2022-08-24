Sony unveils DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PlayStation 5

During the Gamescom Opening Night Live event, Sony unveiled a new controller for the PlayStation 5 dubbed the DualSense Edge wireless controller. While it was a long time coming, Sony has finally created its own “pro” model controller for the PS5. As you might expect, it features the ability to customize the experience through hardware and software modifications.

Software

The DualSense Edge wireless controller can remap or deactivate specific buttons on the controller. The stick sensitivity can also be adjusted, and dead zones can be dialed in. Furthermore, the triggers are also adjustable, with users having the option to adjust travel distance and dead zones. Players can also save customized control settings and create profiles, making it easier to adjust the controller on the fly when hopping from game to game. A dedicated function (Fn) button also allows quick access to settings like controller profiles, game volume, chat, and more.

Hardware

It wouldn’t be a pro controller without the ability to modify the hardware. The DualSense Edge wireless controller has three different types of swappable caps for the left and right sticks. It will also have replaceable options for the back buttons. It takes things further with replaceable stick modules. Sony didn’t provide details but stated that they would be sold separately. It will also come with a braided USB Type-C cable that can lock into the controller, preventing it from coming loose during intense gameplay.

The DualSense Edge wireless controller will retain the standard DualSense controller’s native features like haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, built-in microphone, motion controls, and more. It will come with a carrying case to keep everything together in one nice package. It can even be charged through USB while stored in the case. Sony did not announce a launch date or a price but stated that it would have more to share in the coming months.

Source: PlayStation Blog