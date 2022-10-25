During the summer, Sony announced its new DualSense Edge wireless controller. The new PlayStation 5 controller is meant to offer the ultimate experience by giving a user more control through customization and calibration. After some months, the controller is finally available for pre-order, costing $199.99.

Perhaps one of the most important details of the DualSense Edge wireless controller is its ability to be customized. You can swap out the stick caps, replace the stick modules, and customize the buttons on the back of the controller. Furthermore, you can also customize the buttons on the rear with button mapping. There are also adjustable trigger stops and dead zones, and to take the refinement even further, the stick sensitivity and dead zones can also be tweaked to your desired specifications. Of course, being a DualSense controller, it will offer adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

As far as software goes, it will offer different controller profiles that can be quickly swapped at the push of a button. Furthermore, the controller will also have audio controls, making it easy to adjust sounds during gameplay. In addition to the software customization options, the revamped controller will also come with all-new accessories like a braided USB cable and lockable connector housing to prevent the cable from ever popping out. This will all fit in a nice compact case that can house everything mentioned.

For those that were hoping to have their controller home for the holidays, unfortunately, Sony is not going to be releasing this controller in 2022. Instead, the controller will be made available on January 26, 2023. But if you're still interested, you can always pre-order using the source link below. The Sony website seems to be the best way to get your hands on this for now, but the controller should also be available for pre-order and purchase from participating retailers. Just be sure to check with your local game or electronics store as the release date draws near.

Source: Sony