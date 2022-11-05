Right before Black Friday, a new sale has emerged, discounting some of Sony's best headphones and earbuds.

If you've been interested in getting a good pair of headphones or earbuds, some of Sony's best audio products are now being heavily discounted right before Black Friday. This could be your best chance to grab the WH-1000XM5, WH-1000XM4, WF-1000XM4​​​​​​​, and more at an excellent price.

Sony WH-1000XM5 - $348

The WH-1000XM5 is the latest over-the-ear headphone from Sony and offers excellent comfort, sound, and, most importantly, noise cancelation. Although they were launched back in May, many still consider them to be the best option when it comes to over-the-ear headphones. The main feature lauded by most is the WH-1000XM5's ability to cancel out noise. It's able to do this at a high level by having a set of processors paired with eight separate microphones.

In addition to great noise cancelation, you also get great audio quality from the earphones thanks to Sony’s DSEE Extreme technology, which the company claims can rebuild audio elements that have been lost during digital compression. As far as other perks go, the device supports Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant, also has Google Fast Pair, and can support being paired to multiple devices at once for a seamless transition between devices.

Sony WH-1000XM4 - $228

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones have been out for quite some time, originally released in 2020, but that doesn't mean they aren't a great pair of headphones, offering superb noise-canceling properties and great sound quality. The headphones are able to produce excellent sound with the help of Edge-AI, which was co-developed with Sony Music Studios in Tokyo. The device also offers up to 30 hours of music playback and can also quickly charge if you're running low on power. The headset also supports multi-device connection, making it easy and seamless to hop from one device to another when connected.

Sony WF-1000XM4 - $178

If you're looking for something more portable but offering similar features to the WH-1000XM4, the WF-1000XM4 is probably a great option. You once again get excellent noise canceling properties thanks to the Processor V1 and exceptional audio quality with its support for the LDAC codec. You get excellent quality microphone audio in calls thanks to its beam-forming microphones and bone-conduction sensor. Furthermore, the earbuds have excellent battery life coming in at eight hours on a single charge and IPX4 for a bit of weather resistance.

For the most part, these have been high-end devices. But if you want some more budget-friendly options, you can also check out the Sony WH-XB910N or the Sony WF-C500. While not the cheapest options, they do offer quite a bit more than your basic headphone and earbuds.

Remember, these items are on sale for a limited time. If you click on a link and the price is different, that means that the sale has ended, or the product may be out of stock. If you missed out on these deals, try heading to our Black Friday page to find some other great headphone and earbud promotions.