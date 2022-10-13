Sony Electronics debuts two over-the-counter hearing aids

After announcing its plans to debut hearing aids in the United States a couple of months ago, Sony Electronics has revealed two new over-the-counter hearing aids that will be coming to market starting this month. The firm will offer two products, with the more affordable out of the two starting at $999.99. Sony Electronics worked with WS Audiology to make over-the-counter hearing aids a reality.

The CRE-C10 and the CRE-E10 will be the first two options available to those in the United States, with the CRE-C10 being available this month and the CRE-E10 arriving sometime later this year. Both devices are meant to be comfortable when worn and can be used to aid those with mild to moderate hearing loss. The hearing aids will also offer a modern twist, with audio customizations that can be fine-tuned using a mobile app. In order to get the best results, Sony has created a “self-fit” check that can be performed using the accompanying app when the hearing aids are worn for the first time.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The CRE-C10 will offer a sleek design, with up to 70 hours of battery with continuous use, and will be tucked neatly inside the ear canal, being “virtually invisible” during use. The CRE-E10 will look a bit more like traditional earbuds and will offer up to 26 hours of continuous use, and can be charged wirelessly. Furthermore, the earbuds will also have Bluetooth capability, giving CRE-E10 owners the option of listening to music from their supported iOS devices. Sony states that regardless of which device consumers choose, they can feel confident that they will perform well in everyday use scenarios.

The CRE-C10 will have a retail price of $999.99 and will be available sometime this month on Sony’s website and also be available from third-party retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and others. The CRE-E10 will arrive in winter and will be priced at $1,299.99.

Source: Sony (PR Newswire)