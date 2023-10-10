If you're looking to upgrade your audio setup, there isn't much better in the market for consumer-grade headphones and earphones than Sony. Their WF and WH series are both incredible, and you'll be able to pick up the Sony WH-1000XM4 for an all-time low during Amazon's Big Deal Days.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Source: Sony Sony WH-1000XM4 $248 $348 Save $100 The Sony WH-1000XM4 are high-end Bluetooth headphones with a premium look and fantastic audio quality and ANC. At $228, they're a fantastic deal. $248 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of the best over-ear headphones you can get, and their successor sits in the number one spot on our list. I personally used the XM3 headphones for years as well, and the sound quality was almost unbeatable. At $248 these are a steal and will last you for years to come, while also packing some of the best noise-canceling on the market today.

If there's one product you pick up for Prime Day, make it be these. Seriously, your ears will thank you.

Sony WF-1000XM4

Source: Sony Sony WF-1000XM5 $278 $300 Save $22 The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds feature a more compact design than their predecessor while retaining excellent sound quality and active noise cancelation. $280 at Best Buy $280 at Sony $278 at Amazon

While not as steep a discount as the XM4, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are the company's newest flagship earphones. These are our best overall in the wireless earbud segment, and for good reason. Their ANC performance is pretty exceptional, such like the over-ear headphones, thanks to bone conduction sensors and AI reduction technology for improved call quality too.

Even better is that build-wise, there are memory foam tips that can seal the world around you, creating passive isolation that works in tandem with the top-of-the-line ANC. These are seriously worth picking up, and just like the WH-1000XM4, will last you for years and years. If you're not interested in these, be sure to check out some of the other wireless earbud deals on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Sony LinkBuds

Sony LinkBuds $128 $180 Save $52 Sony's LinkBuds have an open-ring design to let you hear what's around you more naturally while still delivering great quality audio. They may look odd, but they sound great. $128 at Amazon

Sony's LinkBuds are a different design from most earphones, as they're designed to allow you to hear the world around you. They have what's called an open-ring design so that you're always present, and they're down to match their all-time lowest price on Amazon now. If you're looking to pick up a pair of earphones that are definitely a little bit different, then these are worth picking up and giving a go.

These are some of Sony's best, on sale, right now

It's rare to see deals that are as good as these, but especially in the case of the XM4, these are some crazy good deals. Sony's WF-1000XM5 are still pretty new which is why they're not discounted as steeply, but those XM4 headphones are a lot lower than they've ever been before. They're comfortable, sound great, and with powerful ANC will be hard to upgrade on for a number of years.