Summary Sony offers 5 free days of PlayStation Plus as compensation for a 24-hour PSN outage.

Outage underscores issues with PSN login requirement for PC games.

Capcom may extend Monster Hunter Wilds beta test by 24 hours due to PSN outage.

Did you get up to much gaming over the weekend? If you didn't, there's a chance it's because you play games that require a PlayStation Network account to launch. People experienced a 24-hour PSN outage, preventing them from playing titles that require one. Well, if you're sour that you lost precious weekend gaming time, Sony is giving out a nice treat, and they're not the only ones.

Sony is giving affected players five free days of PlayStation Plus

As announced on the Ask PlayStation X account, people who were left out in the cold on Saturday will get five free days of service. The company didn't go into detail as to what caused the outage, but it's nice that it offers five days of service for a single day's outage.

Despite Sony's generosity, this outage showed players the benefit of pushing back against PSN logins for PC games. Remember how badly Helldivers 2 got review-bombed when the mandatory PSN account update came along? Imagine how much angrier those people would be if they couldn't play their PC game because of a PSN error. It wouldn't be pretty.

Capcom is "considering" extending its Monster Hunter Wilds beta test for another day

If you're anything like me, you were likely waiting with excitement to get onto the Monster Hunter Wilds open beta test and take out the new monsters introduced with this wave. Unfortunately, PlayStation players were locked out of the beta due to the outage, but Capcom had some excellent news to share. Turns out, they're planning on giving players an extra 24 hours to give it a try.

