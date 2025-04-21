Sony has been giving Nintendo a run for their money regarding game prices and increases. Not to be outdone by the controversial Nintendo Switch 2 retail price, Sony has moved to make another price increase with this one aimed at their beloved PlayStation Plus subscription, which appeared to have gone into effect on Wednesday (April 16).

Sony rolled out an email to their PS+ subscribers on Wednesday (April 16) per Reset Era, explaining that Canada users will receive a "change" to their existing PlayStation Plus subscription. The reason? Unlike the "challenging" global economy that they referenced in the PlayStation price increase memo, Sony's email explains that "This price adjustment will enable us to continue bringing high-quality games and benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service." The new price of the player's PlayStation Plus Extra 12-month subscription was announced to be $190, which was previously $155.

Sony's PS+ increase impacts Latin America, Australia, and Canada