Sony will let you register for an invite to purchase a PlayStation 5 this holiday season

Looking to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 this Christmas? They’re notoriously hard to get a hold of, but Sony has a solution in the U.S. for a small number of customers. The company has launched a portal where you can register your interest in purchasing a console, and if you’re chosen, you’ll be invited to purchase one sometime in November. Apparently, there are a “limited amount of PS5 consoles”, so it would be a good idea to register your interest sooner rather than later.

The landing page has been opened up (via The Verge), and you should register straight away. If you’re selected, you’ll get an email with instructions on how to purchase your console, along with the ability to add peripherals to your order, too. Sony says that you should make sure the email you use is the same as the one you use for your PlayStation Network ID. It appears that this process is not entirely randomized, nor is it first-come-first-served. Sony says that selections are made based on “previous interests and PlayStation activities,” hinting that your past relationship with the company might be important here.

The company says that invites will be sent out in November 2021. Each invitation is for a limited time and limited per PlayStation Network ID. It entitles you to the following:

1 PS5 console or 1 PS5 Digital Edition

2 DualSense wireless controllers (Bundles, Cosmic Red or Midnight Black)

3 DualSense wireless controllers (White)

1 PS5 Media Remote

1 PULSE 3D wireless headset

If you manage to get your hands on one, you’ll be able to start playing some of the best PlayStation 5 games straight away. It’s entirely luck of the draw though and might be reliant on your past history with the company and previous consoles that you’ve registered to your PSN ID. Still, it’s also likely going to be your best shot at getting a brand new PlayStation 5, too. It certainly helps to keep the bots away, that’s for sure.