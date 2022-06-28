Sony’s InZone brand delivers new headphones and monitors aimed at gamers

Today, Sony announced InZone, a new gaming brand that puts its focus into audio and visual products. Sony states that the main concept of the brand is “Immersion and Victory”. The firm announced a total of five products, two monitors and three headsets.

The InZone M9 and InZone M3 are both 27-inch monitors. The InZone M9 features 4K resolution with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It also features Full-Array Local Dimming, DisplayHDR 600 certification, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and more. The InZone M3 features 1080p resolution with a refresh rate of 240Hz. It also offers a 1ms response time and variable refresh rate. Both monitors feature the same shape and design, with lots of space under the monitor to setup a gaming space.

The InZone H9 is a wireless headphone, featuring noise-cancelling capabilities, 360 spatial audio, and a comfortable design thanks to its use of a wide head band and supple leather earpads. Sony has likened the product quality to its highly popular Sony WH-1000XM5. The InZone H7 are also wireless, while the InZone H3 are wired – both feature 360 spatial audio and nylon materials for its earpads. Each of the headphones features a design that offers low side pressure, which means that they can be worn for hours without fatigue.

For more details about each product, you can head to Sony’s InZone product page. Although Sony did not announce pricing or availability during its presentation, the products are now available directly from Sony for pre-order in the United States and the UK. The devices are expected to ship towards the beginning of July.

Currently, pricing from the Sony UK site is as follows:

The InZone H3 is priced at £89

The InZone H7 is priced at £199

The InZone H9 is priced at £269

The InZone M3 is unavailable

The InZone M9 is priced at £999

Currently, pricing from the Sony US site is as follows:

The InZone H3 is priced at $99

The InZone H7 is priced at $229

The InZone H9 is priced at $299

The InZone M3 is unavailable

The InZone M9 is unavailable

Source: Sony (YouTube)