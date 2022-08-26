Sony is raising the price of the PlayStation 5 in certain regions

Today, Sony released some surprising news, announcing that it would be the raising the price of its popular PlayStation 5 console. Those in Australia, Canada, China, Europe, Mexico, and the UK will see the changes effective immediately, while Japan will see the price increase starting on September 15, 2022.

For the better part of two years now, we have been struggling with global inflation rates, and more recently, over the past several months, we have seen currency fluctuations effecting exchange rates. Because of this, Sony Interactive Entertainment had to make the tough choice to change its prices in select markets. Additionally, the company did state that the increases were a “necessity” but that its top priority would be getting the PlayStation 5 into the hands of more people.

Since its release, the PlayStation 5 has been a tough console to get a hold of. The console was released in November 2020, and even though a little over a year and half has passed, it is still nearly impossible to purchase one by going into a retail store. Those interested will have better luck finding it online, but even then it’s still not an easy task to purchase it. More recently, Sony has been holding raffles on its own website, offering better chances. Although the PlayStation 5 bundles are generally available, the console by itself manages to always sell out quickly.

Currently, the system isn’t really set up for global orders, with the site focusing on those in the United States. The website does state that other countries with PlayStation Network account support like Africa, Europe, India, Oceania, Russia, and the Middle East can order, but if the country cannot be delivered to, Sony will cancel the order. This makes things rather confusing and risky. But, if you need it, it’s always worth a shot. Regardless, no matter the location, it does take a bit of work and some luck to purchase the PlayStation 5. Below are the new prices for the consoles going forward.

PS5 with Blu-ray disc drive PS5 Digital Edition Australia $799.95 AUD $649.95 AUD Canada $649.99 CAD $519.99 CAD China ¥4,299 yuan ¥3,499 yuan Europe €549.99 €449.99 Japan ¥60,478 yen ¥49,478 yen Mexico $14,999 MXN $12,499 MXN UK £479.99 £389.99

