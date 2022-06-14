Sony launches new PlayStation Plus tiers in North America

It’s been a long time coming, as reports of a new PlayStation Plus service surfaced early last year. Sony confirmed the overhaul in March, and has teased the upgraded service ever since. Today, the wait is finally over, as the service is now live for those in North America.

Sony is offering three new plans with its updated service: PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium. PlayStation Plus Essential provides the most barebones service, like online multiplayer support and free monthly games. PlayStation Plus Extra adds access to hundreds of games from the PlayStation catalog. Lastly, PlayStation Plus Premium builds on the ‘Extra’ bundle by adding timed game trials, cloud streaming, and access to older generation PlayStation games. You can check out the full details of each bundle below.

PlayStation Plus Essential

Benefits: Provides the same benefits that PlayStation Plus members are getting today, such as: Two monthly downloadable games Exclusive discounts Cloud storage for saved games Online multiplayer access There are no changes for existing PlayStation Plus members in this tier Pricing for PlayStation Plus Essential: US: $9.99 monthly / $24.99 quarterly / $59.99 yearly UK: £6.99 monthly / £19.99 quarterly / £49.99 yearly Europe: €8.99 monthly / €24.99 quarterly / €59.99 yearly Japan: ¥850 monthly / ¥2,150 quarterly / ¥5,143 yearly



PlayStation Plus Extra

Benefits: Provides all the benefits from the Essential tier Adds a catalog of up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games – including blockbuster hits from our PlayStation Studios catalog and third-party partners. Games in the Extra tier are downloadable for play. Pricing for PlayStation Plus Extra: US: $14.99 monthly / $39.99 quarterly / $99.99 yearly UK: £10.99 monthly / £31.99 quarterly / £83.99 yearly Europe: €13.99 monthly / €39.99 quarterly / €99.99 yearly Japan: ¥1,300 monthly / ¥3,600 quarterly / ¥8,600 yearly



PlayStation Plus Premium

Benefits: Provides all the benefits from Essential and Extra tiers Adds up to 340 additional games, including: PS3 games available via cloud streaming A catalog of beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations Offers cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games offered in the Extra and Premium tiers in markets where PlayStation Now is currently available. Customers can stream games using PS4 and PS5 consoles, and PC Time-limited game trials will also be offered in this tier, so customers can try select games before they buy. Pricing for PlayStation Plus Premium: US: $17.99 monthly / $49.99 quarterly / $119.99 yearly UK: £13.49 monthly / £39.99 quarterly / £99.99 yearly Europe: €16.99 monthly / €49.99 quarterly / €119.99 yearly Japan: ¥1,550 monthly / ¥4,300 quarterly / ¥10,250 yearly



For those that are in regions that do not offer support for cloud streaming, Sony will offer PlayStation Plus Deluxe. The bundle will be slightly cheaper than PlayStation Plus Premium and offer all of the same benefits with exception of cloud streaming.

Sony’s rollout should be live in Asia and North America, with Europe to follow soon. Sony had previously expected a complete global rollout by the end of the first half of 2022, though that is just 16 days away at this point. Sony also plans to expand its service to new regions but has yet to announce where and when this will happen.

Source: PlayStation Blog