Sony’s new LinkBuds S reportedly launching soon with ANC and a lightweight design

In February, Sony unveiled a new pair of earbuds called LinkBuds, featuring a unique “Open Ring” design. The earbuds were geared toward users who don’t like the super tight seal created by the silicone tips. Now Sony is gearing up to launch new LinkBuds, but with a more palatable design — clearly in an attempt to appeal to a wider audience.

We got our first look at the Sony LinkBuds S last month. Now a fresh leak has shed more light on these upcoming earbuds. According to WinFuture, the LinkBuds S (WF-LS900) will be much smaller and lighter than the original LinkBuds, with each earbud reportedly weighing just 4.8g. While the current LinkBuds have a rather strange design with that big hole in the middle, the LinkBuds S feature a more conventional design that looks a lot like the company’s flagship WF-1000XM4.

Another big difference is that the LinkBuds S will come equipped with ANC, unlike the original model. Sony will reportedly advertise the earbuds as the smallest and lightest wireless headphones with active noise cancellation and High-Resolution Audio. They will also offer an impressive battery life, with the leak alleging up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge.

In terms of internal hardware, the LinkBuds S are said to feature 5mm audio drivers. Moreover, the earbuds will borrow the Speak-To-Chat feature from the WF-1000XM4, which automatically stops the music playback as soon as you start talking to someone. And Adaptive Sound Control, which automatically adjusts the sound based on your surrounding, will also be on board. Finally, the Sony LinkBuds S will be IPX4 certified, making them sweat and water-resistant, and support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

According to WinFuture, the Sony LinkBuds S are launching very soon and will retail at €199. They will be available in at least three colors: Black, White, and Beige.

Source: WinFuture