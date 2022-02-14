Sony’s LinkBuds TWS may launch soon with a quirky design

Sony makes some of the best true wireless earbuds on the market. The WF-1000XM4, the company’s latest earbuds, has received critical acclaim for its outstanding ANC performance and amazing audio quality. Now the Japanese electronics giant is gearing up to launch a new pair of truly wireless earphones, dubbed the LinkBuds WF-L900.

According to WinFuture, the Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 will feature a rather strange open design that’s a departure from the previous Sony earbuds. The leaked renders below show that the earphones have a ring-like structure, with a hole in the center allowing ambient sound to easily pass through. While most ANC earbuds try to form a tight seal around your ears to reduce ambient noise as much as possible, the Sony LinkBuds has an open design that makes it easier for the wearer to listen to the outside world.

The ring driver of the Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 has a diameter of 12mm and features a high flexibility membrane for better audio reproduction. The earphones are powered by Sony’s V1 processor, the same chipset that powers the WF-1000XM4. The LinkBuds WF-900 also uses Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) to restore lost details in tracks when listening to compressed and lossy file formats.

The earphones reportedly have a special gesture system in which you don’t need to touch the earbuds themselves at all. Instead, you tap the front of your ear to trigger different actions. Finally, we’re told that the Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 will come equipped with an AI-powered noise suppression feature for calls, IPX4 sweat protection, Google Fast Pair support, multi pairing support, and up to 5.5 hours (without case) or 12 hours (with the case) battery life.

Sony has confirmed a launch event for February 15. While the company hasn’t revealed which products it plans to unveil at the event, it has teased an “always-on sound gateway,” which could be the Sony LinkBuds.