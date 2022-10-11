Grab Sony’s LinkBuds S earbuds at its lowest-ever price during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

Whether you’re looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds or a nice set of noise-canceling headphones, you’re sure to find a good deal during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is $50 off, the Sony WH-1000MXM5 are seeing a rare discount, while Bose’s QuietComfort 45s have hit their lowest price yet. But that’s not all. For those in the market for a pair of truly wireless earbuds, the Sony LinkBuds S are currently discounted on Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

The Sony LinkBuds were launched at $199, but we have seen them retail for $148 on Amazon on several occasions. But today, the earbuds have dropped all the way down to $128 — their lowest price yet. You can grab them in Black or White color from the link above.

Unlike the donut-shaped LinkBuds that arrived in July, the new LinkBuds S feature a more conventional design while also adding support for active noise cancellation. With their ergonomic shape and lightweight profile, the LinkBuds S are comfortable to wear for long periods of time. The main highlight of the earbuds is that they offer the best of both worlds: powerful ANC to drown out the outside noise and a natural ambient sound mode that lets you hear the outside world without taking off the earbuds. They also have a feature called Speak-to-Chat that automatically pauses or mutes the music and activates the ambient sound mode when start talking to someone.

The LinkBuds S pack Sony’s Integrated Processor V1 for improved noise cancellation and enhanced sound quality. The earbuds are IPX4 sweat and water-resistant and can be used for intense workouts and outdoor activities.

In terms of battery life, the Sony LinkBuds S last up to 6 hours on a single charge and up to 20 hours with the charging case. They also support fast charging, with a 5-minute quick charge offering up to 60 minutes of playback.