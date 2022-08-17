Sony might be working on its own PlayStation PC launcher

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered was recently released on PC and digging through the files, references to a “PlayStation PC Launcher” were found. While nothing is confirmed at this point, it could indicate that Sony is planning to release a standalone launcher on PC sometime in the future.

Video Game Chronicle, who has verified the PC files and references to the PlayStation PC Launcher, previously reported that there could also be the possibility that Sony will introduce and integrate PlayStation Network support into its PC games. The source was able to confirm that there are references to “PSNAccountLinked” and “PSNLinkingEntitlements” in Spider-Man Remastered. Furthermore, it states that this could eventually allow users to cross-buy games for the PS5 and PC.

Currently, a PlayStation Network account is not required when playing on a PC. Also save data from a console can’t be transferred to PC. While the PC versions of PlayStation games do offer achievements, they do not sync with trophies on the PlayStation Network. This could all change in the future, making things more convenient for PlayStation and PC owners.

Sony has been more open in recent years, publishing some of its console exclusive titles on PC. Competition from the likes of Microsoft has forced the company into adopting a different kind of business model. The company has offered up some of its most coveted PlayStation titles to PC gamers like God of War, Days Gone, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Currently, Sony makes these games available through digital retailers, most notably, Steam and Epic Games.

Marvel’s Spider-Man was originally released on the PlayStation 4 in 2018. The game would be released two years later on PlayStation 5 as Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. Since its inception, the title has sold over 30 million units, and although Sony is making quite a bit, it currently shares some of that profit with PC distribution services like Steam, which takes 30 percent, and Epic Games which takes 12 percent. It will be interesting to see how Sony proceeds, as there is no denying that there is huge monetary potential by releasing its games on PC.

