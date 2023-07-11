Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Headphones $98 $150 Save $52 The Sony WH-CH720N over-the-ear headphones offer 35-hour battery life, great sound, and fantastic noise-cancelation. Best of all, it can be had for under $100 during Prime Day. $98 at Amazon

Sony makes one of the best headphones on the market, but even during Prime Day — the best can be expensive, costing hundreds of dollars. That's why we've dug through all the promotions to find a pair of headphones that are not only priced right, but sound great, and also come packed with a wealth of features. These fantastic over-ear headphones even feature noise-canceling and are now 35% off, priced at just $98 for a limited time.

What's great about Sony's WH-CH720N over-the-ear headphones?

One of the most important and often overlooked aspects of headphones is comfort. The Sony WH-CH720N are extremely comfortable thanks to their lightweight design and great ear and headband padding. In addition to comfort, you get great well-balanced sound from the drivers, and also excellent noise-canceling properties thanks to Sony's Integrated Processor V1.

The headphones also provide excellent call quality, with Sony's Precise Voice Pickup technology. In addition, you can count on these earphones to go the distance, providing up to 35 hours of use on a single charge. If you manage to deplete the headphones, the device offers quick charging, providing up to one hour of use with just a three-minute charge.

And on top of all of that, these headphones feature multipoint connection support which allows it to be paired with two devices at the same time. That means you can seamlessly move from one device to another without missing a beat. With all that said, these are some great headphones, and at just $98 for a limited time, it's quite a steal. Also, you'll have a choice when it comes to color with options in Black and White.