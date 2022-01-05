Sony’s next VR Headset is the PlayStation VR2

It’s the CES season which means if you’re a tech aficionado, there’s a ton of new products and concepts to look out for! Be it Samsung’s push towards home automation or Sony’s new QD-OLED TVs, brands are busy showcasing their cutting-edge technology to the world. Apart from the brand new mini-LED TVs, Sony made another announcement that’s going to excite all the gaming enthusiasts out there. The brand has confirmed that its next-gen VR headset is going to be called the PlayStation VR2. Sony has also outlined some features of the PS VR2 and the all-new PlayStation VR2 Sense controller that was previewed earlier.

The PlayStation VR2 is essentially a VR system that can be paired with the PlayStation 5 to enable VR gaming. VR or Virtual Reality has grown multifold in the past couple of years with both PC VR headsets as well as standalone versions like the Oculus Quest 2. Sony announced that the PS VR2 and the Sense controller are currently in the works and will take VR gaming to a whole new level. Both the hardware and the supported games combined are set to deliver an experience with a heightened range of sensations, unlike other VR headsets as per Sony.

Here are some specifications and features of the upcoming PlayStation VR –

4K HDR OLED display with 110° FoV for a high-fidelity visual experience. The resolution per eye is expected to be 2000×2040 pixels with a refresh rate of 90/120Hz.

Headset-based controller tracking with embedded cameras in the VR headset. This eliminates the need for external cameras.

New sensory features like eye-tracking, headset feedback, 3D audio, and the Sense controller. Sony has also talked about its Tempest 3D AudioTech that improves surround sound.

Eye Tracking to detect specific eye movements in real-time, allowing the experience to be more life-like.

Haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on the PS VR2 Sense Controllers, enabling players to interact with the game in a much more visceral way.

The setup process is also said to be quite straightforward with users required to just connect a USB-C cable from the headset to the PS5 in order to establish a connection and start playing. Apart from these details about the PlayStation VR2, Sony has also announced that one of the biggest exclusive franchises on PlayStation — Horizon Call of the Mountain from Guerrilla and Firesprite will be coming to the PS VR2.

While there’s no official release date for the PS VR2 yet, the announcement should indicate that Sony is actively working on bringing this product to the market soon, hopefully sometime later this year.