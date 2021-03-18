Sony’s Play at Home 2021 event will offer several games for free on March 25

Sony is giving away some free games for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PSVR owners on March 25 as a part of its Play at Home 2021 initiative. The company is already offering Ratchet & Clank free of cost ever since the beginning of March and has now listed new games that will be available soon.

Starting March 25 at 11 PM EDT (8 AM PDT, 3 AM GMT), Sony will begin offering new PS4 titles, including Abzu, Enter the Gungeon, Rez Infinite, Subnautica, and The Witness, as well as PSVR games including Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss, Thumper and Paper Beast. These games will be available to PlayStation owners till April 22 at 11 PM EDT (8 PM PDT, 3 AM GMT). As a bonus, Sony will also offer Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition on PS4 and PS5 on April 19 at 11 PM EDT (8 PM PDT, 4 AM BST) until May 14.

The Play at Home initiative was originally announced last year in April, right when the Covid-19 pandemic was reaching its peak. With people around the world taking precautions by staying indoors, Sony had two main motives with its program: providing free games to help keep the PlayStation community entertained at home and establishing a fund to help smaller independent game studios who may be experiencing financial difficulties.

To get the above-mentioned games for free, all you need to do is head to the PlayStation Store on your console, find the particular game, and hit download. Sony is offering these games free of charge to all users, even the ones who don’t have a PlayStation Plus membership. All you need is a PSN (PlayStation Network) account, and the game should be added to your library.

