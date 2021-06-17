Sony’s PS5 beta program lets users test new system features

The first major update for the Sony PlayStation 5 arrived in April this year, bringing with it USB storage support for PS5 games along with new social features and personalization options. Sony has now revealed that there’s another major update on the horizon, and it wants the general public to beta test it before the wider release. To facilitate beta testing, Sony has launched a PS5 beta program that anyone can sign up for. If you want to try out new features before a system update rolls out for else, then this is your chance.

The beta program will allow anyone with a PlayStation 5 to sign up and help Sony with testing out new console features before they’re released to the general public. While the company didn’t say what features will be rolling out later in the year, Sony described it as “another major system update packed with new features”. Anyone over the age of 18 living in the U.S., Canada, Japan, U.K., Germany, or France can sign up, so long as they have an Internet connection and a PlayStation Network account.

Signing up does not necessarily guarantee you will be invited to the beta program, but if you are invited, you’ll receive an email from Sony with instructions on how to enroll and download the beta software. Anyone accepted will also be enrolled to get future updates, so you won’t need to sign up again. You will also be able to leave the beta program and downgrade back to a stable software build whenever you want.

This isn’t the first time that a games console manufacturer has run a beta software program. Sony did one for the PlayStation 4, and Microsoft still actively runs the Xbox Insider program. Xbox Insider is even being used to help its members beat scalpers, as it allows people who are part of the program in the U.S. to register for and reserve an Xbox Series X or an Xbox Series S, ahead of everyone else.

Keep in mind that beta releases may have bugs or other problems, and it’s worth exercising caution when installing beta software as a result.