Sony PlayStation 5 finally launches in India in February 2021, pre-order date announced

Just yesterday, we talked about how Sony managed to neglect the entire market of India when it came to officially launching its newest gaming console, the Sony PlayStation 5 (or PS5, in short). The situation came after months of tight-lipped silence from Sony, with no information being provided for launch or for pre-orders. With the new year coming in, Sony is giving Indian fans a reason to cheer: the PlayStation 5 is finally launching in India.

The Sony PlayStation 5 will officially be launched in India on February 2, 2021. Pre-orders for the gaming console will begin from Noon, January 12, 2021. You will be able to pre-order the console (until stock lasts, as Sony mentions explicitly in its announcement) from Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Center, Vijay Sales, and select other authorized retail partners.

To recap, here are all the official prices:

PlayStation 5: ₹49,990

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: ₹39,990

DualSense Wireless Controller: ₹5,990

DualSense Charging Station: ₹2,590

HD Camera: ₹5,190

Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: ₹8,590

Media Remote: ₹2,590

Some notable games: Demon’s Soul: ₹4,999 Destruction Allstars: ₹4,999 Marvel Spiderman Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition: ₹4,999 Sackboy, a Big Adventure: ₹3,999 Marvel Spiderman: Miles Morales: ₹3,999



While this news is definitely the right way to start off the New Year for Indian fans, we can’t help but think of the practical stock situation. The next-gen consoles and gaming cards, including the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070, RTX 3080, RTX 3090, and the AMD Radeon RX 6800, RX 6800XT, RX 6900 — have all faced stocking issues throughout the world, with immediate demand far exceeding short term supply. While the situation should definitely improve a few weeks down the line, especially since we are now past the holiday and gifting season, but you should still keep your expectations grounded.

We hope Sony brings in enough stock of the PlayStation 5 to India, and customers have a smooth experience when the console becomes available.