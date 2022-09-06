Sony debuts PlayStation 5 Gray Camouflage collection

Sony has announced a new set of products that will arrive this fall. The Gray Camouflage collection includes a DualSense wireless controller, PlayStation 5 console covers for the Blu-ray disc drive and the Digital edition, and a Pulse 3D wireless headset.

Currently, Sony has a range of accessories for the PlayStation 5, but a majority of them are pretty mild when it comes to color or design. The new Gray Camouflage collection injects a bit of flair into the mix with its camouflage pattern that subtly incorporates classic PlayStation designs. If you look closely, you can see the button symbols mixed in with some of the camouflage. The accessories will be available for pre-order from Sony starting on September 15, with the controller and cover launching globally on October 14. The Pulse 3D wireless headset will arrive much later, and while Sony does not have a specific date, it stated it should come sometime in December.

Recently, Sony has been in a tough spot, as it raised the prices of its console in most parts of the world. The new pricing affected those in Australia, Canada, China, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and the UK. Sony stated that global inflation rates and currency fluctuations required it to make a tough choice to change its prices in select markets. While this was bad news, the company simultaneously committed to getting the console into more hands. Since its release, the PlayStation 5 has been hard to get a hold of. To combat this, the company has recently sold the console through its website in the United States. This raffle system has proved fruitful for gamers, allowing them to purchase the console without much struggle. Unfortunately, this system isn’t currently set up for global buyers.

As stated before, the Gray Camouflage collection for the PlayStation 5 will be available for pre-order from Sony starting on September 15. You can expect delivery of your accessories on October 14, with the headset confirmed to arrive sometime in December. If you plan on purchasing this from another retailer, Sony states that participating retailers should begin selling the accessories starting October 28.

Source: PlayStation Blog