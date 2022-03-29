Sony’s PlayStation Plus subscription service is getting a much-needed overhaul in June

In a bid to keep up with Microsoft’s excellent Xbox Game Pass offerings, Sony is giving its PlayStation Plus subscription service a much-needed revamp. The company has announced that the all-new PlayStation Plus will launch in June with over 700 games and several other benefits.

In December last year, we first saw reports about Sony’s plan to launch a PlayStation competitor for the Xbox Game Pass. Sony has now confirmed its plans in a blog post, which highlights all the changes coming to its PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscription services. To begin with, Sony is combining the two into an all-new PlayStation Plus subscription. The new subscription service will be available in three membership tiers across the world, offering the following benefits:

PlayStation Plus Essential Benefits: Provides the same benefits that PlayStation Plus members are getting today, such as: Two monthly downloadable games Exclusive discounts Cloud storage for saved games Online multiplayer access There are no changes for existing PlayStation Plus members in this tier Pricing for PlayStation Plus Essential remains the same as the current price for PlayStation Plus US: $9.99 monthly / $24.99 quarterly / $59.99 yearly UK: £6.99 monthly / £19.99 quarterly / £49.99 yearly Europe: €8.99 monthly / €24.99 quarterly / €59.99 yearly Japan: ¥850 monthly / ¥2,150 quarterly / ¥5,143 yearly

PlayStation Plus Extra Benefits: Provides all the benefits from the Essential tier Adds a catalog of up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games – including blockbuster hits from our PlayStation Studios catalog and third-party partners. Games in the Extra tier are downloadable for play. Pricing: US: $14.99 monthly / $39.99 quarterly / $99.99 yearly UK: £10.99 monthly / £31.99 quarterly / £83.99 yearly Europe: €13.99 monthly / €39.99 quarterly / €99.99 yearly Japan: ¥1,300 monthly / ¥3,600 quarterly / ¥8,600 yearly

PlayStation Plus Premium Benefits: Provides all the benefits from Essential and Extra tiers Adds up to 340 additional games, including: PS3 games available via cloud streaming A catalog of beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations Offers cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games offered in the Extra and Premium tiers in markets where PlayStation Now is currently available. Customers can stream games using PS4 and PS5 consoles, and PC Time-limited game trials will also be offered in this tier, so customers can try select games before they buy. Pricing: US: $17.99 monthly / $49.99 quarterly / $119.99 yearly UK: £13.49 monthly / £39.99 quarterly / £99.99 yearly Europe: €16.99 monthly / €49.99 quarterly / €119.99 yearly Japan: ¥1,550 monthly / ¥4,300 quarterly / ¥10,250 yearly



In markets where cloud streaming is not available, Sony will offer a PlayStation Plus Deluxe tier. It will be a bit cheaper than the Premium tier, and it will offer the same benefits except for cloud streaming support.

As far as the game library is concerned, Sony says that the new subscription will offer the following titles at launch:

Death Stranding

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Mortal Kombat 11

Returnal

Sony also says that it’s working with its game developers and third-party partners to bring more titles to the new PlayStation Plus library.

Sony will go with a phased regional rollout for the new subscription service, starting with several markets in Asia this June. North America, Europe, and the other regions where PlayStation Plus is currently available should receive the revamped subscription shortly thereafter. The service should become available globally by the end of H1 2022. For additional details, check out Sony’s official blog post by following the source link below.

Source: PlayStation Blog