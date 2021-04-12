Sony reportedly planning to further push the PlayStation brand into mobile gaming

Sony has been capitalizing when it comes to exclusive game titles on the PlayStation platform. It is being reported that the company is now planning to push harder into the mobile gaming market. Sony has reportedly posted a job advertisement for the position of Head of Mobile, PlayStation Studios, SIE, which requires the candidate to “be responsible for building and scaling a team of mobile leaders and will serve as the Head of this new business unit within PlayStation Studios.”

The company already has a few games and apps available for mobile users, including Run Sackboy! Run!, Uncharted: Fortune Hunter, God of War | Mimir’s Vision AR app, as well as some PlayStation 4 PlayLink titles, including Supermassive’s Hidden Agenda and Flavourworks’ Erica. Sony also has a dedicated mobile publishing label, called PlayStation Mobile, Inc. It has been used to publish PlayStation games for PC, like Horizon, Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, and Days Gone. The job description spotted by Euro Gamer also mentions that the candidate will have to “focus on successfully adapting PlayStation’s most popular franchises for mobile.”

What does this mean? Well, some of the most popular game titles from Sony’s well-known franchises might be adapted for mobile. I mean, who wouldn’t want to take control of Kratos and spar with the Greek gods on their smartphone? Sony has tested the waters when it comes to mobile gaming. The company made an effort to bring the PlayStation branding to Android with its Sony Xperia Play smartphone in 2011 that offered close to 60 classic PlayStation titles like Cool Boarders 2, Destruction Derby, MediEvil, and Syphon Filter.

But before we hype up the excitement, it might be a while before we see popular Sony PlayStation titles making their way to smartphones. That is because the job ad says a roadmap will need to be developed for a timeframe that could be three to five years.